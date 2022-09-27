For Sairat Actress Rinku Rajguru, Purple Is The New Black

Rinku Rajguru is hailed as one of the most versatile actresses in the Marathi film industry. Rinku’s phenomenal performance in the award-winning film Sairat was widely lauded by viewers and critics. Besides etching a special place in the hearts of millions with her acting prowess, Rinku’s fashion diaries barely fail to impress the fashion police.

A social media buff, Rinku is often seen sharing snippets of her photoshoots on Instagram. One look at her Instagram feed will take you on a tour of Rinku’s love for traditional and ethnic wear. Recently, the actress left her fans stunned after she dropped some saree-clad snaps on the photo-sharing application. “No one is you, and that is your superpower," captioned Rinku on her images.

Check out Rinku Rajguru’s Instagram post below:

Draped in an elegant purple saree with golden piping, Rinku looked like a true Maharashtrian beauty in the pictures. She complemented her saree with an intricately designed and handwoven blouse. The actress accessorised her regal avatar with traditional green pearled-encrusted golden jewellery with signature earrings and bangles.

Rinku struck several candid poses along with flashing her million-dollar smile at the lens. She rounded off her look with a mid-parted hairdo, tied from the back with a hair clutch. The small red bindi and dewy makeup with a dash of bright pink lipstick added a dramatic touch to her facial features.

Soon after her pictures surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section of her post to shower her with oodles of praise. “Queen," wrote one user. “Looking so beautiful in traditional saree," commented another.

Earlier, Rinku shared a few photos compiled in a video on her social media platform. Decked up in a bright yellow kurta, she left fans floored with her captivating smile.

On the film front, Rinku was last seen in director Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama Jhund, alongside veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. She has also been a part of multiple short films and web series of late, which include Chand Mubarak and 200: Halla Ho and Ankahi Kahaniya, among others.

