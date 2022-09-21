Mahesh Babu To Opt For Mass Look in Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli Films?

Mahesh Babu has a host of highly ambitious movies in the pipeline. The actor is no doubt one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Other than his performance in the films, the Pokiri actor is known for his stylish yet humble look and captivating smile. And, that’s one of the prime reasons why he doesn’t experiment with his looks in the movies. Except for the minor hairstyle change in some, the actor has looked almost the same in all his previous movies.

Meanwhile, word on his upcoming movies with filmmakers Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. As per the latest information, the actor has been going through a major transformation to change his look for both the movies, tentatively titled SSMB28 and SSMB29, respectively.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Photos of the actor have surfaced on the internet. Fans are shocked to see him in his latest pictures as the 46-year-old actor, who always appears in a clean shaved look, has now opted for a mass look. Mahesh Babu will be now coming in front of the camera with a new beard and rough look. Seeing the photos, fans are commenting “the actor looks like a patient in this look" and “the face is wrinkled."

SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas

The third collaboration between the actor-director went on the floors on September 12. Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the screen space with Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon in the action drama, produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is currently working on the script of the film and will start the workshop in 2 months with Mahesh Babu. It will be shot in Africa. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here