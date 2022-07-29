'Forever Linked Poland With Kerala': Fans React to Vineeth Srinivasan's Sandesham Merch

Vineeth Srinivasan is well-known among the fans of Malayalam cinema. Despite being the son of popular celebrity Srinivasan, Vineeth made a name for himself in the industry. He recently went on a trip to Poland with his family. A picture from the trip is gaining a lot of attention on social media.

In the picture, Vineeth is seen wearing a T-shirt with the famous dialogue, “Don’t Utter a Word about Poland." The actor further clarified in the caption that the t-shirt was a gift by the director and presenter Mathukutty.

Mathukutty himself gave an interesting reply to the post and said, “Smarana Mandi Samarana."

Advertisement

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about the photograph. “One catchphrase from a 30-year-old movie forever linked Poland with Kerala," wrote a user; another user joked about the father-son duo saying, “Famous dialogue, the second generation promoting. Parents are proud."

A third tried to communicate his thoughts by saying, “There was communism and happiness in Poland. Through your father Srinivasan, I felt more happiness and laughter when I thought about Poland. Hope you get a new craft from Poland."

Thattathin Marayathu, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and starring Nivin Pauly and Isha Talwar, has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The film was first released on July 6, 2012, and celebrates a decade of entertaining fans.

The college romance Thattathin Marayathu has made quite an impression on moviegoers. The film centred around an interfaith couple’s romance, and the songs were chartbusters.

As the film reached its tenth anniversary, director Vineeth Sreenivasan issued a letter that translates to, “It has been ten years since the release of ‘Thattathin Marayathu’. How has time flown so quickly? Thank You to everyone who has supported, appreciated, and shared constructive criticism."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here