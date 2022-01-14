Former Call Her Daddy Host on Sending Herself ‘Anonymous’ Drinks on Dates

TikTok star and podcast host Sofia Franklyn has been featuring in headlines since she revealed how she keeps her dates into her using an underhanded trick. Sofia Franklyn is the former host of podcast Call Her Daddy. In her recent Instagram post, she shared that she fakes a secret admirer on dates to show guys that she has ‘options.’ Confessing what she does on her first dates, Sofia revealed that she pays the bartender to send her an ‘anonymous’ shot from a secret admirer so that her date thinks he has a competition. She wrote: ‘When I ‘got to the bathroom’ and pay the bartender to send me an ‘anonymous’ shot so my date remembers I have options’ in her video and captioned the post: ‘Men love a lil healthy competition.’ Her video has over one million views on Instagram.

Here’s the post we are talking about:

In the comments section of her post on TikTok, Sofia Franklyn revealed that she also sends herself flowers on dates. ‘This can work in many situations. The [world] is your oyster ladies,’ her comment read.

Sofia Franklyn shared the post two days ago and went viral for her ‘weird’ confession in no time. While some called her out for making her date jealous by faking a secret admirer, others lauded her for ‘working smart’ on her first date. ‘Why is this not considered toxic,’ commented a user while another wrote: ‘Would behaviors like this be one of the reasons you have to continue to have first dates?’

A group of users shared that they will try Sofia’s trick next time on date. ‘Definitely gonna pull that one,’ wrote one. A user commented: ‘Doing this to my fiancé next date night.’

What are your thoughts about Sofia Franklyn’s trick?

