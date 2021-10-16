Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Dies By Suicide at 19

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who was best known for acting with Paud Rudd in My Idiot Brother died by suicide at the age of 19. He was found deceased in late August near his campus of Millersville University, Pennsylvania after being missing for three days. His mother, Monica Mindler has spoken out for the first time, announcing his death to the public and revealing his cause of death. She revealed that on Thursday, the toxicology reports of the late actor revealed that he had used sodium nitrate used to preserve food. She further revealed that Mindler had purchased the preservative on Amazon.

Confirming his demise, the University had released a statement saying, “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

Monica Mindler told TMZ that investigation on his internet searches revealed that the late actor purchased sodium nitrate on Amazon for $15 (Rs 1,125). He had further searched information on how to use the substance. Reportedly sodium nitrate causes blood pressure to drop and causes death in a human being. His mother further said that he ordered enough substance to kill four people.

Apart from his debut in 2011 with My Idiot Brother, he was also seen in Chad: An American Boy and Solo.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

