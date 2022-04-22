Former Cricketer Sreesanth Plays Samantha’s Boyfriend in Vignesh Shivan’s Next

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Tamil film Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be released in theatres on April 28. The second single Dippam Dippam from the much awaited romantic drama, which was released by the makers on April 21, is going viral. The dance number featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, has garnered over 4.6 million views on YouTube.

The song has been written by Vignesh Shivan and composed by Anirudh. Anthony Dasan and Anirudh Ravichander have given voice for the track. Anirudh hogged the limelight recently for his chartbuster number Halamithi Habibo from Thalapathi Vijay starrer Beast.

The film is being produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and it will be distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. The romantic comedy stars Nayanthara, former cricketer S Sreesanth and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Former cricketer S Sreesanth is making a debut in Tamil film industry with this movie. It was earlier revealed that Sreesanth will be seen as a character named Mohammed Mobi in the film. However, now a few reports suggest that he is playing Samantha’s boyfriend in the movie.

This film also marks Samantha’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

On the work front, Samantha has finished shooting for the upcoming Telugu mythological drama, Shaakunthalam. Director Gunashekar has come up with this mythological drama based on the famed tale of Shakunthala and King Dushyanta as described in the epic Mahabharat. Filmmaker Gunashekar has already given a hit period drama Rudhramadevi, which starred Anushhka Shetty in the lead role.

