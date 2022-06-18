Former Minister Shibu Baby John Starts A New Production Company, Mohanlal Unveils The Logo

Former Kerala minister Shibu Baby John is planning to enter the film industry as a producer. The minister has met actor Mohanlal and unveiled the logo of his new production company. Shibu Baby John has named his production house John and Mary Creative, which is named after his parents.

Shibu recently posted a picture from his meeting with Mohanlal and shared the news with his fans.

In the photo shared by Shibu, he can be seen posing for the camera with a huge smile as he reveals the logo and name of his company. Mohanlal and Shibu can be seen holding the board of the John and Mary Creative. The minister also penned a note to share the news with his fans. He wrote in caption, “Today is the start of an exciting new journey. We are proud to announce the launch of our company with which we hope to make an imprint on the movie production and entertainment landscape. Thank you, Mohanlal, for your support and friendship over the decades and for being a part of this new journey."

As soon as the photo went online, fans showered love on the new venture and wished luck to the minister. Now, that the production company has been launched, audience is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the first film under the banner. Various reports are surfacing on the internet that the maiden film of the production company will soon be announced by the legendary actor. If reports are to be believed, they further claim that the debut film of Shibu will case Mohanlal in lead.

In an interview, Shibu recalled his connection with films. He even recollected the memory of watching Richard Attenborough’s ‘Gandhi’ in 1982 with his father. According to the minister, he has gotten the habit of watching films from his mother who was fond of cinema.

