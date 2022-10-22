Four More Shots Please Actress Maanvi Gagroo on How She Was Body-Shamed in Showbiz

Maanvi Gagroo, who is basking in the success of Four More Shots Please! Season 3, opened up about being body-shamed in showbiz. She revealed that she never focused on her physique until the time she entered the film industry. She faced rejections in auditions because casting directors, producers and directors told her she was “fat." In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actress said, “Before I came to the industry, I never felt I was too fat. After I came here, everyone (casting agents, directors, and producers) told me that. They did not know what category to fit me in, they did not want to cast me as the lead because I am fat but they could not cast me as a fat girl too, because I was not too fat. Then I felt like Oh, I am fat and I should lose weight. To tell you the truth, I am yet to accept myself and believe I am perfect as is."

When Maanvi Gagroo goes shopping, she thinks about which outfit will suit her physique. She said, “During trials and fittings, I still think 'I should not wear this, I will look fat'. And then, I correct myself 'I need to wear it if it looks good.' The problem is, I must be okay with the fact. It is fine, even if I look fat. Often, I need to remind myself that I am fine the way I am. I still have that insecurity. For example, if someone tells me I lost weight (when meeting after a long time), I feel happy. But then, I remind myself that I am good the way I am - fat or not."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is currently seen in the third season of Prime Video's popular web-series Four More Shots Please!. Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Sayani Gupta also appear on the show. She also returned to ZEE5 with the third season of her comedy show Tripling. In addition to this, the actress also appeared in TV shows such as Pitchers and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom.

