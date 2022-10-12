Four More Shots Please! S3 Trailer: Kirti, Maanvi, Sayani And Bani J Promise Adventurous Ride; Watch

After delivering 2 successful seasons of much-loved web show - Four More Shots Please! featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani and Maanvi Gagroo among others, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for its third season. On Wednesday, the makers dropped a quirky trailer of the series and it is all things fun.

The trailer of the new season of Four More Shots Please! shares a riveting glimpse into the life of four friends - Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang Singh (Bani J) who strive to navigate through the challenges of life, love and their own flaws. With new faces and old, and an intriguing storyline, the third season of Four More Shots Please! promises to be the most personal season for these 4 women, packed with heady romance, drama, humour, relationships, and of course, their forever friendship.

Check out the trailer here:

The Prime Video series sees the girl gang’s return with triple the fun and triple the sass as shown in the trailer. Besides Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles whereas Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra will be the new faces in this season. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the much-awaited Amazon Original, the much-awaited Amazon Original will be available on the service, starting October 21.

Talking about the show, Sayani Gupta shared, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!"

Sharing her excitement, Kirti Kulhari said, “It’s the love for 4msp that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it one again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them."

“With the new season of Four More Shots Please!, we are leveling up from where we left the last season and offering a deep dive into the character arcs that would intrigue the viewers," said Bani J. “From various complexities in personal and professional lives, to coming to making conscious efforts and decisions to bring back lives on track, the new season is packed with a lot of ups and downs for the viewers. I am sure they will be intrigued to see where the lives of the four girls will go after the challenges and setbacks that they faced in Season 2."

“I am thrilled for the new season of Four More Shots Please! as this season will show a different side of Siddhi, as she continues to deal with a personal loss in the series," says Maanvi Gagroo. “In the new season, Siddhi will make mistakes, she will face challenges, she will stumble and fall more than a few times. But, she won’t give up. I sometimes relate to Siddhi a lot and honestly, I’m always rooting for her. I am glad to be back on Prime Video with the new season for the audiences not just in India but across the globe."

