Four More Shots Please Stars Ready For Film Based On Series, Say 'Like Sex In The City, Why Not?' | Exclusive

Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J are not only ready for the third season of Four More Shots Please to release but are also game to star in a movie based on the series. The actresses, speaking exclusively with News18.com, opened up about the series and confessed that much like the hit international series turned movie Sex in the City, they too would be interested in a movie version of Four More Shots Please!

“Yes, why not!" Sayani said. “It’s a possibility, everything is a possibility," Kirti added. However, Bani said that she is happy that they get 10 episodes to explore each of the characters.

“But I love the fact that it’s a series. I love the fact that it’s 10 episodes and all that. You get so much time (to explore the stories)," Bani said. Agreeing with her, Sayani said, “Maybe after we are done with 10 seasons…"

For the unversed, Four More Shots Please revolves around four strong women, the struggles in their respective lives and their bond through it all. The first two seasons received much love from fans and the third season promises to be bigger and better.

While fans are looking forward to the new episodes, a section of the audience has said that had the show featured men instead of the four ladies, the series would have been cancelled by now. Addressing this section, Sayani said, “But it always has been men. It always is about men."

“And the criticism never worked. We continue to make them and that’s fine. And there should be, there is nothing wrong with it. I think there should be an array of all kinds of content and let people decide. There’s enough room under the sky for everyone," Maanvi added. “This cannot be a point of criticism saying ye yehi cheez ladko ke liye karte toh how would you feel. It is very stupid and immature. You either like it for what it is or you don’t. It’s very silly," Kirti said.

Sayani further explained, “What all felt, I am sure the makers felt; hence the show is that there’s a huge gap where you don’t see real women, you don’t see women who are making a choice for themselves vis-à-vis every aspect of their lives and female bonding. You don’t see female bonding on screens. It is so rare. You don’t see different kinds of women."

“The more we do, the less it would be. We need to make multiples of different kinds of (series). It’s my dream to make a friendship movie with older women. Honestly, in the West, there are so many you see now. But in our country, when Four More Shots Please started, you didn’t see women’s friendships originals or films with women at the forefront but now you are seeing it more and more," she added.

Four More Shots Please season 3 releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 21.

