Four People Injured in Stampede-like Situation at Shaan’s Kolkata Concert

Fans are always eager to catch the glimpse of their favourite celebrities. They often flock in huge numbers to see them and many times, the crowd is unable to handle it. Recently, four people were injured in a stampede-like situation as people rushed to watch Bollywood singer Shaan’s concert in Kolkata. The incident happened at the college fest on Friday. The injured were rushed to the hospital and two persons are still undergoing treatment.

Shaan was performing in Hooghly’s Uttarpara Government School where the Raja Pyari Mohan College fest was held. The crow is said to be out of control when Shaan reached the stage and commotion began. When he started singing his popular single Jab Se Tere Naina from Saawariya, the situation worsened.

According to PTI, the police stated that they had closed the gates to stop the huge number of people trying to get into the ground.

“But, when the singer came we had to open them and many forced themselves into creating a stampede-like situation," the official added.

The police personnel present at the event had to charge to bring the crowd under control. None was arrested yet in the connection with the incident as per the police. It is also that if the police hadn’t taken the action, the situation could have escalated.

However, Shaan was not harmed during the chaos happening on the school grounds. The singer even shared a glimpse of him singing Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Na Ho at the concert.

The singer wrote in the caption, “Is always such a pleasure to perform at College Fests! Last night at Raja Peary Mohan College Uttarpara, Kolkata…"

Here take a look:

Meanwhile, he will be also seen as a judge in the Bengali reality show Super Singer season 4 along with Monali Thakur and Rupam Islam. The show will be hosted by Jisshu U Sengupta.

