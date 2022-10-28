Four Weeks After Release, Ponniyin Selvan Still Dominates Box Office

Despite releasing roughly four weeks ago, on September 30, Ponniyin Selvan is doing wonders at the box office. Soon Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus will complete 30 days of an impressive run at the Indian box office. The film has left Karthi’s Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince behind.

During the Diwali holidays, Sardar was screened at 380 places and Prince at 410 theatres. While Ponniyin Selvan is at 220 screens. The table turned after Diwali when Sivakarthikeyan Prince could not perform well compared to Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Hence, the theatres of Prince came down to 300, Sardar to 500 theatres, and 75 more screens were added for Ponniyin Selvan. Let’s compare the collection of the movies- on day 6 Sardar hades towards the Rs 75 crore mark while the other Prince is yet to churn Rs 50 crore. Despite this, Sivakarthikeyan Prince has turned out to be a profitable venture as the producer has sold the satellite and digital streaming rights for a good sum.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film ever globally. Soon the movie will end its theatrical run and so far has churned Rs 464.7 crore at the worldwide box office. Film critics expect Ponniyin Selvan to end its run at approx 470 crore. Let’s see if PS -part 2 will manage to cross the threshold pegged by PS 1.

KV Anudeep directed and scripted Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince. The project is a romantic comedy. A Pondicherry school teacher who falls in love with a British woman is the central theme of the story. The villagers and the protagonist’s father resisted their love. The Prince’s climax revolves around how the pair get married. On the other hand, Karthi’s Sardar helmed by PS Mithran is an investigative thriller and features Karthi in dual roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here