Fourth Day Collection At Box Office: Tollywood’s 10 Highest Grossing Movies

Telugu film industry is known for its high budget movies. It is also known for collection of high revenues for its films in Telugu territories— Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR has shattered all box office records and it turned out to be a massive success. Now, Yash starrer Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 has also become a blockbuster across India. The film is also going strong in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the 10 highest grossing movies in AP and Telangana on the fourth day of its release.

1. RRR: SS Rajamouli once again has created the magic with his latest release RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie has even broken the record of Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali at the box office. The film, which released on 25 March 2022, has collected Rs 17.73 crore in AP and Telangana on the fourth day of its release.

2. Bahubali 2: S S Rajamouli’s first pan-India release, Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, became the highest grossing movie in India. The movie, which released in 2017, collected a revenue of Rs 1,810 crore in total and the fourth day collection of the movie in AP and Telangana was Rs 14.65 crore.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: The movie featured Allu Arjun in the lead and filmmaker Trivikram helmed it. The film was released in January 2020 and collected 11.56 crore on the fourth day of its release.

4. KGF Chapter 2: The movie directed by Prashanth Neel starring Yash has become a massive hit. The film has already made a gross collection of Rs 200 crore since its release on April 14. The fourth day collection of the film in Telangana and AP is Rs. 10.81 crore.

5. Saaho: The 2019 film Saaho fourth day collection in AP and Telangana were badly hit due to the negative reviews. However, the film grossed Rs 9.60 crore in the Telugu states.

6. Sarileru Nikevvaru: Mahesh Babu starrer 2020 film grossed Rs 8.67 crore per share on the fourth day of its release.

7. Maharshi: Another film starring Mahesh Babu, Maharshi, also collected good revenue in the Telugu states on the fourth day. It grossed Rs 8.44 crore in AP and Telangana.

8. Akhanda: The 2021 blockbuster movie Akhanda has received over one crore in Telugu states in just 12 days of its release. On the fourth day, the film got Rs 8.31 crore.

9. Duvvada Jagannadham: Harish Shankar’s 2017 action comedy received Rs 7.67 crore Telugu states on the fourth day.

10. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava : Junior NTR’s sensational film Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 7.20 crore on the fourth day. This was the actor’s first film with director Trivikram.

