Fourth Schedule of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Wrapped in Hyderabad, Makers Share a Photo

Actor Ravi Teja has a long list of projects lined up. Dhamaka, directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina, is one of them. And the latest buzz from the sets of Dhamaka is that the star cast of the film has completed the fourth schedule in Hyderabad.

In this schedule, an action sequence choreographed by fight experts Ram-Lakshman was finished. Ravi Teja, along with his team, posed for a photo to celebrate the wrap-up of the schedule.

To announce the completion of the fourth schedule, the makers shared a photo on Twitter. Ravi Teja and the film’s crew can be seen smiling as they pose for the photo.

“Another Schedule Wrap Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl#Dhamaka Wrapped up the 4th Schedule on a High Note Gearing up for DHAMAKEDAR ENTERTAINMENT in Cinemas," read the tweet.

According to sources, a massive set was built for a high-octane action block scene that is supposed to be a crucial part of the film.

Dhamaka is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Vishwa Prasad, and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts in collaboration with People Media Factory. Sree Leela will play the female lead in the film.

Fans are anticipating the release of the official teaser soon. The first look of the film was released on social media recently. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni, and art director Sri Nagendra Tangala makeup Dhamaka’s technical crew. The film was tentatively titled RT69.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty was released on Wednesday. The film is helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava.

The film will depict Ravi Teja in the role of Ramarao, an honest civil officer taking on corrupt people in power. Ram Rao will hit the theatres on March 25. Ravi Teja will also be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao directed by Vamsi. It will be a Pan-India film. Ravanasura directed by Sudheer Verma also features Ravi Teja in the lead role.

