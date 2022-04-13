Home » News » Movies » Fraudster Tries to Hack Tamil Actor Shalu Sharma’s Insta Account. What Exactly Happened

Fraudster Tries to Hack Tamil Actor Shalu Sharma’s Insta Account. What Exactly Happened

She shared a video in which she explained how she cleverly escaped the trap, which was meant to hack her Instagram account.
She shared a video in which she explained how she cleverly escaped the trap, which was meant to hack her Instagram account.

She shared a video in which she explained how she cleverly escaped the trap.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 13, 2022, 15:50 IST

A gang of fraudsters has been active in distorting and manipulating social media platforms in various ways to extort money from celebrities. Recently, Tamil actor Shalu Shamu almost fell prey to internet fraud and hacking.

Shalu Shamu is known for her roles in movies like Mr Local and Rekka. She also boasts a huge fan following on social media. Recently, a scammer attempted to hack into the social media account of the actor, she informed her followers on Twitter.

She shared a video in which she explained how she cleverly escaped the trap, which was meant to hack her Instagram account. Attaching the screenshots in the video, Shalu said in the video, that she was having a conversation on Instagram with a makeup artist, who had previously worked with her.

Advertisement

She added that the makeup artist, Uma, asked for her help saying that she was having trouble logging into her Facebook account and she needed security codes from an Instagram user. Following that, the artist provided Shalu with an email address and requested her to add it to her Instagram account.

RELATED NEWS

Growing suspicious of her texts, the actor declined to do so and learned that Uma’s Instagram account had been hacked and that the hacker was attempting to do the same with her by providing her with a link.

“Because I’d already experienced a similar experience, I searched for and erased that message," Shalu stated. She then cautioned her followers not to blindly follow any link, even if it was supplied by a reputable person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 13, 2022, 15:47 IST