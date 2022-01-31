Freddy Birdy Trolls Deepika Padukone Over 'Moron' Comment, Says 'It's the Only Non-Fake Thing You've Uttered'

Social media influencer Freddy Birdy has reacted to Deepika Padukone after she seemingly called him a moron. The influencer, who has now made his Instagram account private, sarcastically thanked Deepika for calling him a ‘moron’ and took a jibe at her reaction.

“Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred," his statement read. Freddy tagged Deepika, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.

The social media feud had begun when the influencer shared a sarcastic post commenting on the length of Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday’s clothes seen during the Gehraiyaan promotions. “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches," his post read. While the post drew flak from many, Mrunal Thakur also came under fire for liking it.

When social media users on Twitter questioned her, Mrunal said, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

Deepika also reacted to Freddy’s comments with a cryptic post that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She added the hashtag, ‘If you know, you know’.

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11. It is directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were seen promoting the movie on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale on Sunday night.

