Freddy: Kartik Aaryan Recalls an Obsessed Fan Claimed She’s Married to Him, Reached His House | Exclusive

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his second outing of the year. Titled Freddy, the film will see the actor play a shy and lonely dentist, who turns into a cold-blooded and obsessive killer at night.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kartik recalls the time when a fan turned borderline obsessed with him and ended up at his building. Recalling the incident, he says, “There was an instance when a girl framed a photograph that had her and me as a married couple. She brought it and stood below my house holding it and claimed that we both are married. I got to know about it much later. That was a little creepy. I went like, ‘Kya ho kya raha hai (laughs)!’" But does he have an obsession in his life? “I’m just obsessed with my films, my work, and Katori (his pet pooch)," states the 32-year-old.

Known for his boy-next-door and lover-boy image – thanks to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019) - Freddy will see Kartik is a rather different light. However, he reveals that he had no apprehension about playing an unpredictable, dark, and menacing part in the film.

“I wasn’t concerned about how the audience would react to my role. They’re very smart. We had released a mini clip from the film which was about 45 seconds to one minute long, but they picked up small things from it and really enjoyed them. I was glad that they took notice of those things because I also look at films like an audience. I too like being shocked and thrilled," he elaborates.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) and Dhamaka (2021) actor further adds, “I looked at it as a great addition to my filmography. I loved the script and was totally into it. I didn’t think of anything else before signing it. All I know is that the audience will enjoy a good film irrespective of its genre."

Quiz him about his reaction after watching himself in the teaser and Kartik excitedly remarks, “I was really happy, and I was happier with the reaction that we received. I felt validated. I feel lucky to be doing a Freddy and a Shehzada back to back, both of which are completely opposite of each other."

The Shashanka Ghosh directorial also stars Alaya F, who is introduced as ‘Freddy’s obsession’ in the film. While the thriller marks her second outing post-Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), Kartik shares that he was quite ‘motivated’ looking at Alaya’s performance. He says, “She’s someone who wants to keep bettering herself and wants to be the best. It’s quite inspiring to see someone working so hard."

Lauding her, he adds, “I didn’t know Alaya before we started working on Freddy but I knew that she’s a talented actor. When I met her, I realized that she’s like a sincere student. She pushes herself to the optimum point. Until she is a hundred percent confident, she will keep doing a scene. This is a special quality, which a lot of actors don’t have."

Freddy is slated for a release on December 2 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. ​

