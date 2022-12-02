Freddy Review: Kartik Aaryan Impresses With Never-Seen-Before Avatar, Alaya F is Worth Appreciating

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, revolves around the life of Dr. Freddy Ginwala - played by Kartik Aaryan. He is a shy and a socially awkward person. However, his evil side comes to the forefront when he falls in love but in return, the girl uses him for her benefit.

The film is quite intriguing. Right from the first scene, it develops an element of curiosity among viewers and continues to play with the same throughout the film. Not even for a minute does it let you yawn or blink your eye. Rather, it makes you think about what can or what will happen next. The film does the same through several means - sombre music, usage of dim lights, and Dr. Freddy’s actions.

Freddy presents Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar. He has tried something new and has done it with utmost sincerity. Unlike any other role he played in the past, Kartik is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person in this movie. He is calm and the one who evokes the element of curiosity with his actions. You cannot predict what he is trying to do and that leaves you even more curious. Kartik’s character is shy or calm but it should not be misunderstood as him being dumb. Rather, he is smart, very smart. Smart enough to seek revenge at any cost. Watch the film to know what it means!

Advertisement

Alaya F plays the role of Kainaaz aka Freddy’s lady love in the movie. Her performance is worth appreciating. She has done her part with utmost ease and grace. When she is a victim of domestic violence, she makes you feel sympathetic towards her. When she is a strong woman, you trust her. The efforts she has put in are really commendable.

The only place where the film lacks a little is at its climax. The climax of the film could have been much better. It is loosely written and presented in haste. The ending looks a little abrupt. It does not end with a bang but rather leaves you hanging in the middle. The film seems to have ended suddenly. Maybe the makers wanted it this way but to watch it as a viewer is very disturbing.

Overall, Freddy is worth watching. You’ll enjoy the curiosity that the film invokes. You will surely like Kartik Aaryan in an entirely new avatar. Alaya F is the cherry on the cake. By the end of the film, you might fear visiting a dentist ever again, but that’s the fun!

Read all the Latest Movies News here