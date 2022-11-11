Freddy Song Kaala Jaadu: Kartik Aaryan Unleashes His Menace With His Chopper Step; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming dark thriller Freddy. Just a few weeks ahead of Freddy’s premiere, the lead actor of the movie has unveiled the first song Kaala Jaadu. Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of this mid-tempo number are penned by Irshad Kamil. Meanwhile, the new song has received the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in collaboration with Nikhita Gandhi. Just like the trailer, Kaala Jaadu has aptly captured the dark essence of the movie’s plot.

Going by the trailer, Kartik Aaryan who plays a dentist in the film also appears to have a dark shade of a serial killer added to his role. In the new song, he continues to maintain the character’s menacing touch with the track’s thumping rhythm. The actor who has given multiple hook steps in the past with his peppy number, this time brought a chopping twist. In the words of Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood star hailed the hook step of Kaala Jaddu as the “Chopper Step."

While announcing the release of the new track, he wrote, “And the wait is over. Chopper Step is here! Kaala Jaadu with my favourite trio Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil. You all made my ZigZad step a nationwide trend. Now bringing to you Chopper Step with Kaala Jaadu.” Watch the new song below:

For those unaware, Kartik Aaryan underwent a massive body transformation to fit into the role of his character in the upcoming venture. He gained about 14 kilos of weight and admitted that he had to work hard for it. However, the star also revealed that he was so intrigued by the movie’s script that the part about gaining weight did not dim his excitement even a tad bit.

Talking about his weight gain journey, he told ETimes, “Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn’t able to worry at that moment, because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir Jaura's training, we achieved the goal in time, and gladly, the entire team loved the final look."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will begin to stream on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar from December 2.

