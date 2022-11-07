Freddy Teaser: 'Shy' Dentist Kartik Aaryan Gives a Glimpse of His Menacing Side, Watch

Kartik Aaryan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming romantic thriller, Freddy. In the film, which also stars Alaya F, Kartik plays the role of a ‘shy’ dentist Dr Freddy Ginwala with a menacing side. The short clip gives a glimpse of Kartik’s character and how he turns from an innocent doctor to an evil personality. The video shows Kartik working as a dentist during the day. He is also seen sitting outside a house with his pet turtle and doing a dorky dance. However, things take a dark turn when he is seen dragging a corpse into the woods.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy 🖤Appointments open 2nd December 2022 🐢#ReadyForFreddy !!"

Watch it here:

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will release on December 2 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film also stars Jeniffer Piccinato.

As soon as Kartik shared the trailer, his friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to show him praise. Filmmaker Faraz Ansari wrote, “Congratulations, @kartikaaryan ❤️" One of his fans wrote, “I need a dentist so badly!! Plz give me appointment Dr.Freddy😍" Another fan of Kartik already declared the film as a blockbuster. “Blockbuster Of the Year !!," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll this year. The actor has delivered one of the few Bollywood hits this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collection at the box office. Kartik is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

