Freddy, Tiger Zinda Hai Actor Sajjad Delafrooz to Play a Key Role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule: Report

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule’. Now, as per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have roped in Sajjad Delafrooz to play a crucial role in the film. Meanwhile, the makers haven’t opened up about the reports yet. Sajjad is known for his role in films including Tiger Zinda Hai, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Sajjad was also part of Special Ops. The series was created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. In the series, Sajjad played the role of Hafiz Ali.

He was also seen in the Persian horror thriller 'Under the Shadow' which is considered to be one of the best thriller movies from Persia.

Sajjad Delafroo is also part of Freddy, which has been released today on Dissney+ Hotstar. The film featured Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles. Kartik plays the role of a dentist in the film. Alaya is his love interest.

Sajjad, in one of the interviews, shared his experience of working with Kartik Aaryan. He said, “Kartik Aaryan has been a fantastic co-star, and this was our first time working together. He is very humble. It's not easy to transition from comedy to a dark thriller. I hope the audience likes his work like previous ones."

When asked about the film, the actor added, “Freddy' has been a pretty intriguing project to work on. The movie takes a very dark turn, so it's up to the actors to keep the viewer interested the entire time. I am incredibly appreciative of this chance, and I hope the audience enjoys the effort I put in. And I'm excited to experiment and introduce new characters."

