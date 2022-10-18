Freida Pinto Turns 38: Best Performances of the Actress You Must Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FREIDA PINTO: It is Freida Pinto’s birthday today. The actress gained international recognition in her debut film Slumdog Millionaire. She has worked with notable filmmakers like Woody Allen and Jean-Jacques Annaud, and appeared in over 20 films, several TV series, and shorts and documentaries. On her 38th birthday, we look at some of her film and television work.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Danny Boyle-directed British drama helped Freida Pinto receive a BAFTA nomination. The film was successful in the West and bagged eight Oscars and seven BAFTA awards. It, however, failed in India. Slumdog Millionaire was criticised for its negative portrayal of slum dwellers and for the promotion of western ideals of development and success. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Freida Pinto played the lead female role of primatologist Dr Caroline Aranha in this successful reboot of the ‘Planet of the Apes’ film series directed by Rupert Wyatt. The story revolves around genetic experiments and abuse of chimpanzees that lead to rebellion by the apes when they accidentally gain human-level intelligence. Knight of Cups (2013)

In this Terrence Malick-directed drama, Pinto plays Helen, one of the six women the lead character Rick (Christian Bale) meets in his journey to find solace and meaning in his life. Pinto’s character symbolises The Tower, a tarot card which represents crisis, danger and destructive revelations. The film is inspired by John Bunyan’s 17th century Christian allegorical work, The Pilgrim’s Progress (1678). Guerrilla (2017)

The John Ridley written and directed six-part miniseries deals with the British Black Panther (BBP) movement, who were fighting for the rights of black people and other racial minorities in the UK. Pinto plays Jas Mitra, a character inspired by real-life Indian BBP activist Mala Sen. Love Sonia (2018)

The film, directed by Tabrez Noorani , shows the devastating consequences of sex trafficking of women. Pinto plays a prostitute named Rashmi, who befriends the lead character Sonia (Mrunal Thakur), who is trafficked after trying to rescue her sister, also a victim of human trafficking.

