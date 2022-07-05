French Actor Judith Chemla Reveals Horrifying Injuries from Domestic Abuse: 'He Continues to Harm Me'

French actor Judith Chemla, the 38 year-old French star of ‘Mes freres et moi,’ on Sunday took to her Instagram account to share a series of horrifying images of injuries that she claimed she sustained a year ago as a result of domestic abuse at the hands of her daughter’s father, whom she did not name in the post.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chemla wrote in French: “A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face."

In the post, Chemla also claimed that she has filed more than one complaint against the culprit and asked, “Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year? To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn’t that enough? Should I keep this to myself? He would continue to feel above the law… He will continue to believe he is able to pressure me and harass me morally."

Her post comes two months after film director Yohan Manca, whom Chemla was previously dating, was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence against the actress, according to FranceInfo.

Last year, Chemla said that she wouldn’t attend the world premiere of her film ‘Mes freres et moi’ at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard after an alleged incident involving the film’s director, Yohan Manca, throwing a cell phone at her, Variety had reported.

According to a source close to Chemla, the actor was alleging Manca, with whom she has a daughter, of throwing a cell phone at her face. A source close to Manca and Chemla told Variety that the couple was having an argument and Manca became very violent.

