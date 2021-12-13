French Duo Nails Hook Step of Naatu Naatu Track From RRR, Watch Video

Unless you have been living under a rock, you may have heard the upbeat dance track, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic drama, RRR. The Telugu song has caught up with the imagination of thousands of social media users across borders. The catchy number, which has South actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR effortlessly groove to the beats, has prompted a crazy trend on Instagram.

With thousands of Instagram Reels already created on Naatu Naatu, the trend is fast becoming netizens’ ultimate favourite. People are showcasing their dance skills by recreating the fun looking hook steps of the song. Looks like the song's craze has transcended boundaries as most recently a video of two French men matching beats to Naatu Naatu went viral. The dance act of the French duo has left social media users amazed. Much to viewers’ surprise, both Younes and Jika have nailed the hook steps with exceeding enthusiasm. Netizens cannot stop talking about the duo’s smooth moves in the recreated version.

Watch the Naatu Naatu cover here:

It appears that Indian songs have become highly popular in other countries lately. Jika, who claims to be a dancer in his Instagram bio, shared another Reel which is being widely circulated across social networking platforms. Jika along with his friends dance to the song Chirimanimulle from the 2005 Mollywood film Lion sung by Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Afsal. The performers in the clip have juxtaposed the hook steps of Katrina Kaif’s latest song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Sooryavanshi.

Speaking of Naatu Naatu, the song originally sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava has crossed 44 million views on YouTube. Instagrammers have happily jumped to the viral trend to create some of the most amazing recreations with personal tweaks.

Take a look at some viral Instagram Reels:

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 7, 2022.

