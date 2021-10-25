Friends of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in a Fix After Couple Announce Separation

After months of speculation, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation earlier this month. The couple, who had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2017 in Goa, took to their respective social media pages to announce the separation. The Family Man 2 actress took off to Rishikesh with her friend Shilpa Reddy for a spiritual vacation, the photos of which she has been sharing on Instagram. Naga Chaitanya, who will soon make his Hindi debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bangarraju in Hyderabad.

A source reveals that friends of the two actors are in a big dilemma after the couple announced their divorce. “Samantha and Naga have known each other for more than a decade. They have known the same people and have a common group whom they used to hang around with. The divorce has put their friends into an awkward situation about having to choose one between the two."

The source adds, “The legal formalities about the divorce are yet to be completed and will take some time for it to happen. Most of their friends have decided to let the situation settle down and allow them their time. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been cordial to each other since they announced their separation. The friends do not want to take any sides and want to keep in touch with both of them."

On the work front, Samantha, who earned a lot of accolades for her role in The Family Man 2, seems quite interested in doing more Hindi projects now. She has also reportedly purchased a flat in Mumbai to focus on her Bollywood film career. The actor currently has Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil. Reportedly she has signed her debut Hindi the details are kept under the wraps for now and will be announced officially soon. She has also signed one female-centric project in Telugu, and the shoot of the same will kick-start after Diwali.

