Jennifer Aniston Condoles Demise of Her 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant: ‘We're Going To Miss You’

American actor Jennifer Aniston extended condolences to the family of ‘The Morning Show’ Camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen after his tragic demise. The 39-year-old crew member, who worked with the actress on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series, died on Monday in southern California, reported Page Six.

As per the report by the entertainment portal, no other vehicles were involved and the crash is under investigation. Mortensen’s motorbike crashed on a highway at around 6:40 p.m. According to a press release from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, he died just over an hour later.

The 53-year-old star took to Instagram to pay her respects to her former co-worker and shared images of the family man with his wife and their son, Lars.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job."

“We are going to miss you, Gunnar," she added.

Check her post here:

As she extended condolences to the bereaved, the Friends star also posted a link to a GoFundMe page made to help Mortensen’s family “during this difficult time." Over USD 128,000 has been raised so far.

A statement by the Local 600 union, which kickstarted the fundraising page reads, “Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can."

As for Gunnar, before becoming a valued member of ‘The Morning Show’ crew, Mortensen worked for Local 600 for over a decade, and served on the National Executive Board of the International Cinematographer’s Guild since 2013, per Variety.

On the work front, Jennifer has started shooting for her upcoming Adam Sandler co-starrer crime drama Murder Mystery 2. She is all set to begin work on the next season of the AppleTV+ series The Morning Show which recently got renewed for a third season.

