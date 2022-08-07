HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: The special day to cherish the crazy yet beautiful bond with our friends, who have played a few crucial roles in our life like secret keepers, and partners in crime, is finally here. A friend is someone in front of whom you have shed a tear after the break-up or celebrated the success together without any envy inside or being blunt without thinking twice.

Though World celebrate Friendship on July 31, but India celebrates National Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, this year it lies on August 07. To celebrate the day here is the Kannada playlist which you can make Instagram reels or a sweet video dedicated to your best friend.

Sneham Poojyam

Sneham Poojyam from the film Prenam Poojyam is a song that celebrates friendship. The song might take you on a nostalgic trip to school and college life and recall all the notorious stuff you might have done with your friend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4D8OHTByx4

My Friend

Adarsh Iyengar’s single takes down childhood memory lane. You can dedicate the song to your best friend and remember those days. The melody has been directed by Rakshith Thirthahalli and the music is scored by Hemanth Jois.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J5d11Pj-Xc

Mathe Hutti Baa Geleya

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a void in the hearts of many. The pandemic has taken our loved one away the person was someone’s loved one or friend. The absence can’t be filled but Mathe Hutti Baa Geleya from the film Temper can make you remember as you miss the person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiRHGQUKoCg

Raktha Sambandhagala

Planning a trip this weekend with your friends to mark the day? Here is the perfect song for you to add the song to your travel playlist. Raktha Sambandhagala from Jolly Days will groove with friends as you sync with the lyrics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UfA_hGRGz0

Loka Snehaloka

Just got added to your school or college What’s App group? Loka Snehaloka from Snehaloka is the perfect 90’s classic to send in the group and enjoy the fun memories in the chat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im7lkSHG9gw

So enjoy the day with your besties. Happy Friendship Day

