Friendship Day 2022: Girl Gangs in Bollywood That Set Major BFF Goals

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: Having a best friend makes it easier to deal with the challenges that life throws at us. We often see many Bollywood actresses supporting each other through thick and thin like true friends. From Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora, the Hindi film industry is filled with stars who frequently give us BFF goals.

On this Friendship Day, let us have a look at some of those Bollywood BFFs who have made us believe in friendship every now and then.

The Kapoors and The Aroras

Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s squad comprising sister Karisma Kapoor, friends Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. These four gorgeous divas now enjoy a decades-old friendship that has stood the test of time and has remained strong as ever.

Charlie’s Angels

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Her childhood buddies are Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. The trio set some major BFF goals with their hot party pics, casual hangouts, and throwback photos from childhood. While Ananya already is a few movies old, star kids Suhana and Shanaya are all set to make their debut in Bollywood very soon with The Archies and Bedhadak, respectively.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are known to be the best of friends since childhood. They often give us friendship goals by going on vacations and partying together. There’s never a dull moment when these two BFFs are together.

Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor

The long-time friends and collaborators, who admit to being creatively intuitive of each other, are designer Masaba Gupta and film producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. They are BFFs. Their bond and similar thinking in fashion have taken their fashion game and friendship to a whole new level.

