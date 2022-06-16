From 1st Picture to Giving Birth to Baby Girl, Pranitha Subhash's Journey to Motherhood

South actress Pranitha Subhash has been in the headlines since she confirmed her pregnancy. She didn’t waste any time sharing the good news with her fans on social media. After the news got viral, from celebs to fans, everyone congratulated her and showered good wishes for the couple.

Now, let’s take a look at Pranitha’s amazing journey to motherhood:

Pranitha surprised her fans on Instagram when she made it public that she was pregnant. In the picture, her husband Nitin Raju was seen hugging her. She is seen holding her ultrasonography report picture here. This post received 550,816 likes.

In the next photo, the actress flaunted her baby bump in front of a mirror. Along with it, she wrote, “The first thing you start doing when you get to know you are pregnant is checking your tummy every time you cross the mirror."

When Pranitha entered the 5th month of pregnancy, her baby shower ceremony took place. In the photo, she is seen wearing a beautiful yellow saree paired with a pink blouse. She captioned the picture, “In our community seemantham is done as she enters the 5th month."

Pranitha holding a pregnancy photoshoot with her husband.

Recently, Pranitha gave birth to a baby girl. She shared a picture from the hospital. Along with the post, she penned a thank you note for the entire team of doctors.

Praniyha’s mother is a doctor. She wrote an emotional post on Instagram about her mother seeing her give birth. In the photo, Pranitha is seen in the hospital bed and her mother is holding the baby girl.

Recently, Pranitha shared a photo hugging her daughter. She captions the picture with, “Tired eyes but a grateful heart."

Pranitha primarily appears in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her debut in 2010 with the movie Porki. Later, she appeared in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films, including Baava (2010), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), and EnakkuVaaithaAdimaigal.

In 2012, she starred in the critically acclaimed film BheemaTheeradalli. Last, she was seen in the Bollywood movie Bhuj: The pride of India.

