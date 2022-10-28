From 2.0 To Kantara, Highest Grossing Telugu Dubbed Films of All Time

After the phenomenal success of KGF Chapter 2, India’s regional film industries as well as Bollywood have realised the importance of dubbing movies. The Yash-starrer KGF-2 not only had the highest pre-release business in the Telugu states but also created a sensation at the box office. Recently, another Kannada dubbed movie Kantara also joined this list.

Let’s take a look at the top south Indian movies that have broken many records in the Telugu dominant regions (AP/TG).

KGF Chapter 2:

At first remains Prashant Neel’s directorial, which did record business in Telugu. The film minted Rs. 78 crores in pre-release business and stood at number one place. Moreover, on the first day of its release in Telugu states, the film earned Rs. 19.09 crores share and became the biggest opener among dubbed movies on the first day.

2. O

The Rajinikanth starrer is the sequel to Robot. This movie in Telugu grossed Rs. 71 crores. It used to be the first highest-grossing movie to date. With the arrival of KGF 2, the movie went down to number 2.

Robot

Directed by Shankar, the film grossed Rs. 288 crores worldwide. The Rajinikanth-starrer is ranked 9th in South India’s Biggest Grossing Movies. In Telugu states, the film earned Rs. 27 crores in pre-release business. It was a blockbuster success.

I

Directed by Shankar starring Vikram, the movie in Telugu has collected Rs. 39 crores in pre-release business. On the first day in Telugu states, the movie churned out Rs. 7.56 Crore share earned.

Kabali

The Pa Ranjith directorial achieved gross collections of Rs. 294 Crores. It is ranked 8th in South India’s Biggest Grossing Movies. Starring Rajinikanth, the film became the biggest opener with a share of 9.31 crores in Telugu states.

Kanchana 3

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, this film in Telugu earned Rs. 20 Crore share and bagged 6th position among the top dubbing movies.

Vikram

The Kamal Haasan-starrer was a sensational success in Tamil Nadu. This movie in Telugu grossed Rs. 17.80 crores.

Kantara

Written, directed, and acted by Rishabh Shetty, the movie has so far collected Rs. 17 crores shares at the Telugu box office.

