'From 65 Kg to...': Sivaangi Krishnakumar Shares her Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Sivaangi Krishnakumar has been basking in fame and recognition that she received from season 2 of Cooku with Comali. Now, she has a huge fan following of over 4.4 million people on Instagram. Besides being a singer and a comedienne, she is also a good actor and has signed a few Tamil films like Don and Kasethan Kadavulada.

The actor-singer shared her incredible weight loss journey on Instagram stories. She posted two pictures of herself from 2015 and 2022 and wrote, “Lost a lot of weight from being around 65 kgs to 55 to 58 over the years!! Still trying to get fit… but which one is better according to you?"

The Instagram story is not visible now, but her recent Instagram posts inspire those trying to lose weight and get fit. She has shared several pictures of herself in western and Indian clothes. She is looking fit and gorgeous in these pictures.

Advertisement

A few of her fans have also appreciated her inspiring journey of weight loss in the comment section.

Sivaangi, along with Mithun Eshwar, recently sang a Malayalam song Saaya. The music of the song Saaya was given by Mithun Eshwar. The lyrics were written by Manu Manjith.

Sivaangi is the daughter of Binni and Krishnakumar. She made her TV debut with Super Singer season 7. She showed her innocence, singing talent, and sense of humour in Cooku with Comali 2. She has also recorded a music album and has got more plum offers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.