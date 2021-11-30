From 83 to Liger, These Upcoming Sports Biopics Will Move You to Edge of Your Seats

Great sports stories transcend the audiences. Inspiring sports movies like Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and M.S. Dhoni: The untold story are some of the most successful hits at the box office. The Indian cinema is producing some brilliant sports movies that also include biopics on inspiring tales of sporting legends.

Here’s a look at some upcoming biopics on players, who’ve marked their name in cricket, badminton, running, and more.

>83

Featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, 83 is a sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup. By defeating West Indies in the finals, India lifted its first-ever world cup title. The film will be released on December 24.

>Lakshya

Naga Shourya’s upcoming sports-based entertainer Lakshya is India’s first archery-based entertainer. The film directed by Santosh Jagarlamudi stars Ketika Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is set to release on December 10.

>Good Luck Sakhi

Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the film revolves around shooting.

>Shabaash Mithu

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the film based on cricketer Mithali Raj’s life.

>PV Sindhu Biopic

A biopic on PV Sindhu is on the cards and Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the lead role.

>Jersey

In the official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Jersey, the film features Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer opposite Mrunal Thakur. Both directed by the same director Gowtam Tinnanauri, the film will hit theatres on December 31st.

>Dada

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly announced his biopic earlier in September this year. Bankrolled by LUV Films, the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

>Yuvraj Singh’s biopic

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh played an instrumental role in bringing the 2011 Cricket World Cup to India. A biopic on Yuvraj is currently in talks.

>Liger

With a boxing-centric theme, Puri Jagannath’s upcoming film Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead will be released on April 1, 2022.

>Ghani

Another sports drama with a boxing centric theme featuring Varun Tej will be released on December 24.

>Maidaan

Amit Sharma’s directorial starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles, the sports drama is inspired by the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is set to release on June 3, 2022.

