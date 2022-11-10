From Acting In Street Plays To Starring In Raziya Ram, A Look At Atharva’s Journey

Kannada serial Raziya Ram, directed by Sudhakar Reddy and Dinesh Annoru, premiered in May, this year, on Siri Kannada Channel. While some appreciated the poignant storyline of the soap opera, others criticised it for promoting Islamophobia.

However, the television show was unanimously lauded for exemplary performances by the cast, including lead actor Atharva. He portrays the role of the protagonist, Ram, who saves Raziya, a runaway bride, in the show. Although not much is known about Atharva, he recently opened up about his journey in a conversation with News18 Kannada Digital.

Not many know that Atharva was an engineering student before he decided to pursue acting. He completed his civil engineering in 2020. After finishing his studies, he was in a fix about what to pursue next. After a lot of contemplation, he decided to become an actor but no one was supportive of his aspirations at home. He had to convince his family to allow him to chase his dreams. The convincing took about 2 years. Finally, his family agreed to his decision, and he shifted to Bangalore in search of acting opportunities.

However, his problems didn’t end there. After arriving in Bangalore, he couldn’t bag a single project for almost 6 months. Despite that, he didn’t lose hope and started training under drama director Pradeep Tiptur. He worked in a lot of street plays and learnt the nuances of acting from Pradeep. After some time, he was roped in by the makers of Raziya Ram to essay the titular role in the Kannada TV show.

Even after becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the Kannada television industry, Atharva is strongly connected to his roots. He still enjoys performing in street plays. The actor even played an important role in the short film Mismatch, written and directed by Pramod Kumar. According to some media reports, Atharva has also landed a pivotal role in a Kannada movie. But, not much is known about the film.

