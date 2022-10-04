From Acting to Direction, MM Ramachandran Did it All And Aced it

Businessman and film producer MM Ramachandran, popularly known by the name Atlas Ramachandran, died, following a heart attack, on October 2 at Dubai’s Aster Hospital. Despite being a busy producer, Ramachandran worked on a total of 13 films and also directed one. He continued his association with art, literature and cinema and won accolades for the same. This article curates the films produced and directed by him. It will also have a look at films in which he acted.

Ramachandran produced the classic Vaisali, which was directed by Bharathan. Vaisali was highly appreciated by critics and the audience. Its storyline revolved around the princess of a country suffering from drought for a long time. Vaisali shows how this princess shoulders the task of pleasing a saint to solve this problem.

Besides this film, he also produced a project titled Sukrutham. Sukrutham narrated a poignant storyline of a journalist, who suffers from blood cancer and eventually falls into depression. However, things turn around when he meets a friend working as a doctor. Directed by Harikumar, this film was equally successful owing to its heartwarming storyline and mesmerising performances by actors.

In addition to this project, he also produced films Dhanam, Vasthuhara, Kauravar, Chakoram and Innale. He produced these movies under his banner Chandrakantha Films.

Ramachandran ticked all the boxes right when it came to the direction and acting as well. He acted in films like Subhadram, Arabikkatha, Malabar Wedding, 2 Harihar Nagar and others. In many films, the length of his role was not too much. Ramachandran was given side roles, still, he kept on acting in many other projects. He had directed a film titled Holidays.

His contributions in the field of business and culture were widely acknowledged by everyone. Even the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan lauded his work in these departments. He admired Ramachandran’s work in a condolence message. Besides being a great artist, Ramachandran was also the founder of now-defunct Atlas Jewellery.

