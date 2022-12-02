From Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty: Actresses With Drastic Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Bollywood actresses have set major fashion goals with their glamorous style quotients. From donning fancy dresses, draping exotic sarees to sporting uber-chic outfits, these B-town celebs always have their best fashion foot forward — everywhere they go. Not to forget, their amazing gym and airport looks have got us completely floored. Divas like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have made heads turn with their pregnancy attire as well. Though these actresses gained weight during pregnancy, they were quick to get back in shape within a short span, leaving us stunned.

Here is a list of a few actresses from the Hindi cine industry, who had drastic post-pregnancy weight loss.

Alia Bhatt

On November 6, Alia Bhatt welcomed her little daughter — Raha, along with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, who had visibly put on some weight during her pregnancy, recently made an appearance in front of the public — wearing a black inner, teamed up with a pair of mom jeans and a shrug. Social media users were surprised at the Brahmastra actress’ stupefying body transformation within a month of giving birth.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s style icon, Sonam Kapoor is showering all her motherly affection on her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The Neerja actress lately made a great impression on fashion critics with her uber-chic airport look, where she was dressed in a printed, pastel-green dress with a long black overcoat. Fans were intrigued by Sonam’s getting back in shape, just four months after giving birth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan aced her maternity fashion when she was pregnant with the adorable Taimur Ali Khan. Needless to mention, she embraced her weight gain with confidence. However, the actress shocked everyone by losing 16 kgs, post her first pregnancy — within three months. Bebo’s strict diet, regular yoga sessions and workout practices are credited for her astounding transformation. She followed the same exercises and dietary plan during her second pregnancy as well.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents to daughter Vamika in 2021. The actress was candid about going through a difficult phase before she accepted her postpartum body. However, the B-town diva shed those extra pounds rapidly and resumed her work commitments within two months.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty rides high on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Although she gained almost 34 kgs during her pregnancy and after giving birth to her son Viaan, the actress quickly got back into shape in just three months, shedding about 21 kgs.

