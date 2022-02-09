From Allu Arjun To Pushpa Raj, Here's How The Actor Transformed Himself Into His Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the biggest post-pandemic hits. The movie is undoubtedly one of Allu Arjun’s best performances so far. Pushpa has also been enjoying insane success at the box office worldwide even over a month after its release. The movie, officially declared as a blockbuster, has already broken all the records by earning over Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021.

Apart from the plot, Allu Arjun’s look in the movie has also been gaining praise. The reason Allu Arjun looks quite convincing as his character Pushpa Raj, is because he has worked extremely hard for it. Now, a recent video shows how Allu, being a perfectionist, transformed himself, both physically and with the help of stellar prosthetics and makeup, to look the part.

For the transformation, the superstar had to undergo intense makeup and prosthetic session. Right from getting his eyebrows and curly hair right to getting the perfect skin colour, the actor aced the look. In the video, we can see Allu Arjun patiently sitting in his make-up van as several artists work on him, as he walks out in style with his character’s trademark style – ‘jhukega nahi saala’.

For the unversed, Pushpa presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’ who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The superhit movie was written and directed by Sukumar whereas it was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the second part of Pushpa titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is also in making and the shooting for the same will begin in March this year.

