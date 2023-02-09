Home » News » Movies » From Allu Arjun To Yash, List Of 10 Most-Followed South Actors On Instagram

From Allu Arjun To Yash, List Of 10 Most-Followed South Actors On Instagram



By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 17:35 IST

Hyderabad, India

From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, here's the list of the top 10 most-followed South Indian actors on Instagram.

South film actors are ruling the global film landscape. Their films have gained huge box office collections in the past few years. These stars have a massive fan following all over the world, and they are pretty active on social media. From making movie announcements, and promoting their films to sharing their pictures, social media plays a vital part in their lives. From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, here’s the list of the top 10 most-followed South Indian actors on Instagram.

Allu Arjun: The Pushpa fame actor is on top of the list, ranked at 1st position. His Instagram accounts for 20 million followers.

Vijay Devarakonda: He came into the limelight with the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy. He has around 18 million followers on Instagram and has bagged the 2nd position.

Yash: The KGF star has a fan following of 13 million and has raised from 7th position to 3rd rank.

Ram Charan: The RRR fame actor entered the film industry in 2007. He moved from number 8 to 4th place with 12 million followers.

Dulquer Salmaan: He is the son of Malayalam megastar Mammootty. The Sita Ramam star also bagged the 4th position, with 12 million followers on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu: The star reached the 5th position with 9.6 million followers.

Prabhas: He became a pan-India star with the movie Baahubali. Ranked in 6th position, Prabhas has 9.2 million followers.

Tovino Thomas: The Malayalam superstar is ranked in the 7th position with 7.2 million followers on Instagram.

Vijay Sethupathi: The actor has gained special recognition from Saira Narasimha Reddy and Uppena. He is in 8th position with 6.4 million fan followers.

Rana Daggubati: The Indian actor is primarily known for his work in Telugu language films. He is ranked number 9 with 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Jr NTR: He became a pan India star with the superhit film RRR. He bagged the 10th position with 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

first published: February 09, 2023, 17:35 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 17:35 IST
