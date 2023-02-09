South film actors are ruling the global film landscape. Their films have gained huge box office collections in the past few years. These stars have a massive fan following all over the world, and they are pretty active on social media. From making movie announcements, and promoting their films to sharing their pictures, social media plays a vital part in their lives. From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, here’s the list of the top 10 most-followed South Indian actors on Instagram.

Allu Arjun: The Pushpa fame actor is on top of the list, ranked at 1st position. His Instagram accounts for 20 million followers.

Vijay Devarakonda: He came into the limelight with the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy. He has around 18 million followers on Instagram and has bagged the 2nd position.

Yash: The KGF star has a fan following of 13 million and has raised from 7th position to 3rd rank.

Ram Charan: The RRR fame actor entered the film industry in 2007. He moved from number 8 to 4th place with 12 million followers.

Dulquer Salmaan: He is the son of Malayalam megastar Mammootty. The Sita Ramam star also bagged the 4th position, with 12 million followers on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu: The star reached the 5th position with 9.6 million followers.

Prabhas: He became a pan-India star with the movie Baahubali. Ranked in 6th position, Prabhas has 9.2 million followers.

Tovino Thomas: The Malayalam superstar is ranked in the 7th position with 7.2 million followers on Instagram.

Vijay Sethupathi: The actor has gained special recognition from Saira Narasimha Reddy and Uppena. He is in 8th position with 6.4 million fan followers.

Rana Daggubati: The Indian actor is primarily known for his work in Telugu language films. He is ranked number 9 with 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Jr NTR: He became a pan India star with the superhit film RRR. He bagged the 10th position with 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

