After impressing the viewers with a power-packed Season 1, Shark Tank India has returned with Season 2. There is no doubt that the second season is also replicating the success due to its amazing and interesting pitches. Sharks for this season are - Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com and Aman Gupta of boAt Lifestyle. Peyush Bansal of Lenskart.com alongside all-new shark, Amit Jain- CEO and co-founders of CarDekho and InsuranceDekho.com are also on the panel. Social media users want to know more about the personal lives and net worth of these Sharks. This space articulates their approximate net worth. Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh are not included in this new season.

Amit Jain

Amit Jain is the new shark, who has replaced Ashneer Grover. He started an online portal CarDekho.com with his brother Anurag Jain, helping people in buying and selling cars online. Amit’s estimated net worth is Rs 2900 crore.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta is the co-founder of the cosmetics brand sugar, which has an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. The IIT and IIM alumnus Vineeta is also the co-founder of a beauty subscription service.

Aman Gupta

Aman is the owner of a prominent audio and wearables brand Boat, a tech company founded in 2015 that manufactures headphones, earphones and several other travel gadgets. As stated in reports, his net worth is Rs 700 crore.

Namita Thapar

CEO of a multinational pharmaceutical company, Namita’s reported net worth is Rs 600 crore. This business tycoon has invested in several startups and businesses as of now.

Peyush Bansal

Peyush founded the well-known eyewear brand Lenskart.com after working at a firm in the United States. His net worth is Rs 600 crore.

Anupam Mittal

CEO of a popular online matrimonial site Shaadi.com, Anupam is also known for investing in several companies. The businessman’s approximate net worth is Rs 185 crores.

