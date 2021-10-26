From Annavaram to Badrinath, Movies That Were Titled After Names of Cities

Deciding the name for a movie is a huge task, for not only should it reflect what the film is about but also be attractive. However, some films are titled after the names of cities. It’s not a recent phenomenon and has been there for a long time. Some films have been made with the background of a city and have been titled after that only.

Some have also given the name of a city to the hero of the film and then titled the film by the same name. A number of them have also been very successful. Let’s have a look at some of such films.

Starting with ‘Annavaram’, which starred Pawan Kalyan, Asin and Sandhya. Then there was Badrinath, which had Allu Arjun and Tamannaah in it. Srihari starrer ‘Bhadrachalam’ and Arvind Swami, Manisha Koirala starrer ‘Bombay’ are also in the same category.

Along with this, ‘Arunachalam’, which had Rajnikanth in it, ‘Ayodhya’, ‘Srisailam’, and ‘Thenali’ starring Kamal Haasan are movies that have their names after cities. Other movies with their titles as the names of cities are ‘Hanuman Junction’, ‘Kulu Manali’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu.,

‘Bezawada’ starring Naga Chaitanya and Amala Paul, ‘Care of Kancharapalem’, and ‘Renigunta’ have also been named after cities and towns. Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Dwaraka’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Gangotri’, too, come under this category. Last but not the least, Ajith Kumar and Sadha starred in ‘Tirupathi’. All these movies have been named after some city or another for their specific reasons.

This list includes films of both present and old times. This only shows that directors have been naming films on cites for years.

