From Assets to Fee Per Film, All You Want to Know About Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. She has paved the way straight into the hearts of fans with her acting skills. Some followers are quite inquisitive about knowing her salary, assets and other details.

According to a report published recently, Sai owns assets worth Rs 29 crore and charges Rs 1 to 2 crore per film. She also owns cars like Audi Q3, Lancer Evo X and Suzuki Nexa.

These reports have left the fans pleasantly shocked. Besides these reports, fans appreciate the way Sai rejected the advertisement for fairness creams. According to reports, Sai was offered a huge amount for these advertisements. The Love Story actress chose not to promote these products earning the applause of fans.

Apart from these reports, Sai also made headlines for the release of her film Gargi today. Gargi has received appreciation from the audience and critics alike. The movie narrates the story of a schoolteacher who proves her father’s innocence. Her father is accused of raping a girl at the workplace.

Gargi’s fight to prove her father innocent is not easy. She is hounded by the media and public, making her fight even more difficult. During this tough time, she is helped by an inexperienced advocate Gireeshan Kappaganthula.

Gargi’s cast, dialogues and courtroom scenes have been appreciated by the public. Even the child actor who plays younger Gargi was appreciated. Some criticised the unnecessary length of the film, though.

Many pointed out the lack of scope in the journalist’s character of Aishwarya Lekshmi. Critics also wrote that some unnecessary characters have been included in the film. Despite this criticism, Gargi has struck a chord with the audience.

Apart from Gargi, Sai is busy with Singa Paadhai. Singa Paadhai is currently at the production stage. It is directed by Ashok. Sivakarthikeyan, Vadivelu, Pugazh, Redin Kingsley, Sumithra and other actors are there in Singa Paadhai.

