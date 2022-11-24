From Assistant Director To a Filmmaker, The Inspiring Journey of Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi embarked on his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director with the film Gowtam SSC, which garnered decent reviews from critics. Despite the lukewarm response, Anil didn’t lose hope and went on to do a lot of other jobs like acting, and assisting makers in writing scripts before finally turning into a full-time director. Anil celebrated his 40th birthday on November 23.

Before directing the first movie of his career titled Pataas, Anil worked as a writer for films like Sankham, Happy Happy Ga and others. After gaining experience as a writer and assistant director, he decided to make his first film as a director titled Pataas. Reports surfaced on the Internet that he had taken the help of one of his friends to approach Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for the titular role.

https://www.tollywoodcelebrities.com/2017/09/anil-ravipudi-family-marriage-wife.html

Advertisement

Once Kalyan gave his go-ahead to this film, Anil left no stone unturned to make Pataas a success. The rest as we all know is history. Pataas became a smashing hit at the box office and garnered applause from fans and critics. Pataas is still etched in the memory of film buffs and completed seven years in January. Anil shared a post on Twitter on this occasion and thanked Kalyan for showing faith in him.

“7 Years passed for my first film #Patas but the memories are forever Thankyou @NANDAMURIKALYAN Garu for ur belief in me & Special Thanks to the Telugu Cinema Audience #7YearsForPataas @NTRArtsOfficial," he tweeted.

After Pataas, Anil helmed Supreme, Raja The Great and others. He was also nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards under the best director category for films Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2: Fun and Frustration. This made him one of the most bankable filmmakers in Telugu Cinema. He is currently busy the making 108th film for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here