From Banker to Actor, the Rise of Maharashtracha Superstar Fame Kiran Bhalerao

With a refreshing take on romance, the Marathi serial Tu Tevha Tashi started on March 20 this year. The show’s storyline and headstrong characters have appealed the most to the TV audience. The character of Chandu Chimane, played by actor Kiran Bhalerao, has, in particular, intrigued the audience. The character is minuscule compared to Saurabh Patwardhan (Swapnil Joshi) and Anamika Dixit ( Shilpa Tulaskar) but has struck a chord with the audience.

Kiran was interested in acting from a young age and had been a part of various plays. After his college, Kiran started working in a bank but soon got bored. Kiran’s love for acting was immense, and that didn’t let him stay in a banking job.

The actor thought of working out his job and passion for acting simultaneously but soon it got difficult. He auditioned for an acting project while working. For this audition, he was called to Amravati. Kiran was in a fix and just didn’t know what to say to seek leave. These difficulties kept piling up one after the other. Kiran’s passion for acting was taking a backseat.

Eventually, Kiran chose his passion and quit the banking job. He decided to pursue his acting career full time and participated in Maharashtracha Superstar. Maharashtracha Superstar started in 2009 and provided a platform for acting aspirants.

Kiran was unable to win the season but became a known face with the show. Kiran’s popularity soon culminated to a larger level and he became a part of shows like Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kiran also got the role of Khanderao Sardar in Baaji.

Besides these two serials, Kiran has also been seen in Jeevlaga on Star Pravah, Mangalam Dangalam on Sony Sab and others. Kiran was also seen in the hit series Matkiphod, playing the role of a constable.

Kiran’s comic timing and his scenes with Swapnil are being much admired. The recent episode shows Kiran, Swapnil and Shilpa in a hilarious sequence.

Abhidnya Bhave, Sunil Godbole, Suhas Joshi and Roomani Khare are also part of the show.

