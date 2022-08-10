From Being A Waiter To Anupamaa, A Look At Rupalia Ganguly’s Journey

Anupamaa, a family drama by Rajan Shahi, is a major hit among fans. The cast of the Star Plus drama frequently makes news, in addition to the storyline. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead in the show, and the rest of the cast deliver endearing performances that bring the production remarkably close to reality. The entire cast has received a lot of love and admiration.

And there’s no surprise why Rupali Ganguly is considered to be the highest-paid actress in Telly-town. But have you ever heard about her life’s back story? It has come to light that Rupali had to go through difficult times during her initial days.

The actress, who is reportedly the highest-paid actress, used to earn Rs.180 per hour as a waiter while pursuing a degree in hotel management.

Rupali had to walk around a lot for auditions. Due to this, she was unable to concentrate properly due to exertion and nothing was going according to her plans.

Rupali has often talked about the support shown by her husband and father.

Reportedly, Rupali makes Rs 3 lakh per episode. She, reportedly, started with a daily salary of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Rupali is also known for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

