Veteran actress Rekha’s life has always been full of controversies. This 68-year-old star is still discussed and remains in the limelight. She has not only achieved her place in Bollywood with her excellent and strong acting skills but is also looked up to by this generation’s stars for her persona and grace. Today, let us take a look at Rekha’s controversial love life, which has created headlines time and again.

In 1970, Rekha made her debut as a lead actress in the film Sawan Bhadon alongside Navin Nischol. After this film, rumours of the duo dating became the talk of the town. Sometime later, Navin and Rekha went their separate ways.

During the shooting of the film Ek Hi Bhool (1981), the news of Rekha and Jitendra’s affair came to light. Jitendra was reportedly dating Rekha but was not ready to leave his then-girlfriend Shobha.

After this, Kiran Kumar entered Rekha’s life. This relationship reportedly was short-lived.

After working together in some films with actor Vinod Mehra, Rekha fell in love with him. Rekha reportedly had married Vinod in Kolkata, but his mother expelled Rekha from the house. That’s how their relationship ended. Rekha always denied this marriage.

The entry of megastar Amitabh Bachchan happened in Rekha’s life thereafter. The duo became the talk of the town soon after. Their affair took the industry by storm, as Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan at that time. Numerous stories of their supposed affair created headlines.

Raj Babbar and Rekha did many films together and got into a relationship. After some time Rekha wanted to marry Raj, but he supposedly rejected her proposal.

Rekha married a businessman from Delhi named Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. He committed suicide soon after, leaving Rekha devastated.

Famous journalist Mohan Deep mentioned in his book Eureka that Rekha has been in a relationship with a woman named Farzana, her secretary. Mohan claims that both live together like a couple.

