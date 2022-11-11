From Brahmastra To Ponniyin Selvan-1, Know The Highest Grossing Movies In 2022

During the Covid-19 pandemic, just as the different sectors of the economy suffered, the films were no different. The complete closure of the cinema, theatres, and restrictions changed the way people watch movies. From the dominance of movie theatres and the emergence of OTT platforms, the habit of the audience changed and so did Indian cinema. Despite all sorts of drawbacks, Indian cinema proved its flexibility and generated unique content with VFX. As the year 2022 is all set to be over after a month, let’s catch up on the highest-grossers of 2022.

Brahmastra- Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, the movie emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, at the worldwide box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer made a net gross collection of around Rs. 430 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie hit the OTT platform, Disney plus Hotstar, on November 4.

K.G.F: Chapter 2- The worldwide collection of the movie is pegged at Rs 1500 crore. The sequel continues the rise of the assassin and kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields as he battles his rivals and government officials. The thriller features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty.

RRR- Featuring Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson the project grossed Rs 1150 crore worldwide. This epic action-adventure is set against the background of the British Raj. RRR narrates the story of two legendary revolutionaries who join forces against the British.

Vikram- Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Shivani Narayanan. The action thriller earned Rs 500 crore and narrates the story of a black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram. The agent then investigates a masked group of serial killers and a drug syndicate in Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan- Directed by Mani Ratnam the movie has entered the Rs 500 crore club. The project is the theatrical representation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan. The movie depicted the story of the mighty Chola empire in the country.

