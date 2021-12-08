From BTS to Scarlett Johansson, Here Are the Winners of 2021 People's Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards concluded on Tuesday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States. The star-studded event included the presence of Hollywood stars and pop icons like Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Mindy Kaling and more.

Let us take a look at the winners of Tuesday’s award show:

South Korean boyband BTS swept all the three awards for which they were nominated. The septet featuring Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and V won People’s Choice Award under the song of the year and the music video of the year categories for their single Butter. The K-pop band also won the award for the group of the year.

This year’s teen-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo also won two awards for the album of 2021 for Sour and the new artist of 2021. Rapper and singer Lil Nas X was named the male artist of 2021, while Adele was awarded the best female artist of 2021, and Bad Bunny took the Latin artist of the year.Blake Shelton won the award for the best country artist of the year, while Stay by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber won the People’s Choice Award for the best collaboration of the year.Meanwhile from the world of cinema and entertainment, actress, producer Scarlett won the award for the female movie star of the year for Black Widow. The Marvel superhero movie also won the award for best movie of the year. Actor Simu Liu won his first People’s Choice Award in the action movie star of 2021 for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel movie also won the award for the best action movie of the year.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston emerged as the winner of the best male TV star of 2021 for Loki. The Marvel Studios series which streams on Disney+ also won the award for best show of the year. Dwayne Johnson won comedy movie star and male movie star for his role in the Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Netflix show Squid Game won the award for the binge-worthy show of 2021 while Keeping Up With the Kardashians won the People’s Choice Award for the best reality show of 2021.

Britney Spears, who came out of her 13-year conservatorship, won the People's Choice Award for the Social Star of the year.

