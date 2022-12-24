From Budget to Collections, All You Need to Know About Ravi Teja's Dhamaka

The most recent entertainer Dhamaka, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina hit theatres worldwide on December 23. The film is jointly produced under the banner of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. The High budget film was funded by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla.

Ravi Teja plays a double role in the film and the characters are named Anand and Swami. While one is a businessman (Anand), the other is a common man (Swami). Anand’s parents are played by Sachin Khedkar and Tulsi and Swami’s are played by Tanikella Bharani and Tulsi.

Reports suggest that the total budget for the movie Dhamaka is Rs 40 crores and the movie is making good money at the box office and otherwise. According to trade sources, the movie has recovered a total of Rs 32 crores under non-theatrical rights (OTT and satellite).

The theatrical business so far for the movie Dhamaka has been a total of Rs 18.30 crores and that amounts to the total business of the film being Rs 50.30 crores. But the remarkable thing is even after a series of flops, the actor hasn’t lost his charm at the box office. The movie has made a total gain of Rs 10.30 crore, and is having a decent run.

It should be noted that the publicity cost of the film was around Rs 3-4 crores, but the makers made a table profit of Rs 6 crores. Dhamaka is Ravi Teja’s third film this year and the opening day numbers were great for the film.

The first day collections numbers are here:

Nizam: Rs 2.10 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 66 L

UA : Rs 56 L

East : Rs 24 L

West : Rs 16 L

Guntur : Rs 40 L(Rs 14L hires)

Krishna : Rs 25 L

Nellore : Rs 13 L

AP-TS Total Collections: Rs 4.50 Cr (Rs 7.60 Cr Gross) (Rs 14L Hires)

KA+ROI : Rs 45 L

OS : Rs 15 L

Total Worldwide: Rs 5.10 Cr (Rs 9.00 Cr Gross)

Movie Overall Valued Business : Rs 18.30 Cr

