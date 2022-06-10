From Chicken Tikka to Panna Cotta, Here is What Johnny Depp Enjoyed at Birmingham-Based Indian Restaurant

By now you might have heard about Johnny Depp’s extravagant dinner at Birmingham's Varanasi restaurant. The 58-year-old Hollywood star reportedly spent Rs48 lakh on Indian food the day his verdict in a defamation case against former wife Amber Heard was announced in the US court. In a recent interview, Mohammed Hussain, Operations Head of Business at Varanasi restaurant, revealed the dishes enjoyed by the actor.

Speaking to The Times of India, Hussain revealed that the staff prepared a banquet buffet for the special guests as Depp along with 20 of his friends arrived. He told the national daily, “We included all our delicacies like chicken tikka, tandoori wild king prawns, butter chicken and the actor ended his meal with some desserts like panna cotta. He loved the food and the curries."

Hussain also revealed that the restaurant has not disclosed the amount spent by Depp and they would like to keep that a secret. So the whopping Rs 48 lakh bill might not be so true.

Soon after it was revealed that Depp had enjoyed a meal at Varanasi, Hussain said that he was swamped with calls from the actor’s fans. He told The Times of India that in the past few days his work has become extremely hectic. The Bangladeshi-origin professional added that he has had no time to sleep or have food since he and his colleagues have been getting several calls from Depp's fans from all over the world. Varanasi restaurant has also observed a massive surge in the number of bookings following Depp’s appearance, says Hussain. He says it is good for the restaurant and never thought that they would get so popular in just a day's time.

The restaurant was recommended to Depp by some of his close friends when he was looking for a place to relax a day before his performance at Birmingham's Symphony Hall earlier this week.

