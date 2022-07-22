From Childhood to Education, Know Bollywood's Ace Filmmaker Karan Johar

Karan Johar or KJo, as he is fondly known, needs no introduction today. The most talked about personality of Bollywood, apart from being a director, producer, TV host, and screenwriter is also a great son and father.

The ace filmmaker, in his first book An Unsuitable Boy, revealed many deep secrets related to his life.

Karan Johar was born on 25 May 1972 in Mumbai. His father Yash Johar was a producer of Bollywood films and the founder of Dharma Productions. His mother’s name is Hiroo Johar. Karan became a single dad in 2017 by adopting twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, the ace director studied at Greenlawns High School and HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Karan has a master’s degree in the French language.

It is known that Karan Johar did not have an easy and fun childhood. He used to be very upset and felt uncomfortable meeting anyone. Karan felt that he was different from others and that is why he did not like to talk to anyone. However, his parents always tried to make him feel comfortable.

Karan Johar got a filmy atmosphere from childhood. In 1989, he played the character of Shrikant in the serial Indradhanush, which used to be aired on Doordarshan. He played the cameo role of Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. After trying his luck in acting, Karan ventured into direction and production.

Along with delivering a lot of blockbusters, Karan has been a launch pad for several prominent young actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently making headlines for his talk show, Koffee With Karan, where the director hosts his celebrity guests spilling the beans on their personal life, work, and everything in between.

