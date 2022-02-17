From Chiranjeevi To Ram Charan, These Telugu Stars Have Worked in Historical Films

All the big stars of the Telugu film industry are gradually moving towards some historical projects, which are being highly appreciated by the audience. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan are one of those heroes who have worked in historical movies. Power star Pawan Kalyan is playing a historical character in the movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The makers are planning to release the film soon. Ram Charan has played the role of a historical character in the 2009 film Magadheera.

Ram Charan will once again be seen in another period drama RRR, the much awaited directorial venture of Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. The movie, based on the life of two freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, also stars Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film will be released on March 25. Viewers have been eagerly waiting for its release since a very long time as the same has been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Talking about Mega star Chiranjeevi’s work in films based on historical characters, he gave a stunning performance in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019. Directed by Surender Reddy the movie was based on the inspiring life of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy. Many reports suggest that the veteran actor may be seen in another historical film soon.

First look of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released and it has received a good response. This is going to be a pan India film which will be released in multiple languages simultaneously. The film is based on the life of Veera Mallu who fought against the Mughals and the British. The film will be released in April.

Allu Arjun too played a historical role in the film Rudhramadevi, which was highly appreciated by the viewers.

